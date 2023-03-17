The -13.88% Decline of comScore Inc.’s (SCOR) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, SCOR stock has gone up by 1.80%, with a monthly decline of -10.32% and a quarterly plunge of -17.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.50% for comScore Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.54% for SCOR stock, with a simple moving average of -29.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for comScore Inc. (SCOR) is $2.83, which is $1.31 above the current market price. The public float for SCOR is 75.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SCOR on March 17, 2023 was 306.85K shares.

SCOR) stock’s latest price update

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR)’s stock price has increased by 11.88 compared to its previous closing price of 1.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Comscore Names New CFO as It Looks to Boost Revenue

Analysts’ Opinion of SCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCOR stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SCOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCOR in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCOR reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for SCOR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 28th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SCOR, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

SCOR Trading at -8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.90%, as shares sank -11.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCOR rose by +1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1525. In addition, comScore Inc. saw -2.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCOR starting from LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL, who purchase 249,074 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Mar 14. After this action, LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL now owns 3,323,261 shares of comScore Inc., valued at $254,055 using the latest closing price.

LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL, the Director of comScore Inc., purchase 926 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL is holding 3,074,187 shares at $926 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.01 for the present operating margin

+36.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for comScore Inc. stands at -17.68. Equity return is now at value -46.80, with -13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, comScore Inc. (SCOR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.