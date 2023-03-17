Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is above average at 25.45x. The 36-month beta value for TAK is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TAK is 3.11B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. The average trading volume of TAK on March 17, 2023 was 2.77M shares.

TAK) stock’s latest price update

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK)’s stock price has increased by 2.24 compared to its previous closing price of 16.08. but the company has seen a 2.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TAK’s Market Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has experienced a 2.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.27% rise in the past month, and a 7.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.08% for TAK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.85% for TAK stock, with a simple moving average of 14.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAK reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for TAK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 19th, 2022.

TAK Trading at 3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.86% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAK rose by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.72. In addition, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited saw 5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAK

Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.