Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD)’s stock price has decreased by -1.43 compared to its previous closing price of 17.54. however, the company has experienced a -8.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/05/22 that Starwood Limits Investor Redemptions From Real Estate Fund

Is It Worth Investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) Right Now?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is $23.00, which is $6.42 above the current market price. The public float for STWD is 293.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STWD on March 17, 2023 was 2.97M shares.

STWD’s Market Performance

The stock of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) has seen a -8.57% decrease in the past week, with a -15.12% drop in the past month, and a -14.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for STWD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.60% for STWD stock, with a simple moving average of -17.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STWD

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STWD reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for STWD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to STWD, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

STWD Trading at -12.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -15.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STWD fell by -8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.18. In addition, Starwood Property Trust Inc. saw -5.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STWD starting from Sossen Andrew Jay, who sale 18,155 shares at the price of $21.11 back on Nov 15. After this action, Sossen Andrew Jay now owns 275,726 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc., valued at $383,323 using the latest closing price.

Sossen Andrew Jay, the COO and General Counsel of Starwood Property Trust Inc., sale 33,750 shares at $24.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Sossen Andrew Jay is holding 293,881 shares at $818,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+68.39 for the present operating margin

+83.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stands at +55.01. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.