SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX)’s stock price has decreased by -5.57 compared to its previous closing price of 31.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SWTX is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SWTX is $58.67, which is $29.15 above the current price. The public float for SWTX is 54.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWTX on March 17, 2023 was 744.17K shares.

SWTX’s Market Performance

SWTX stock saw a decrease of -0.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.61% and a quarterly a decrease of 25.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.69% for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.07% for SWTX stock, with a simple moving average of 10.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SWTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWTX reach a price target of $101, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for SWTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to SWTX, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

SWTX Trading at -0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares sank -2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWTX fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.45. In addition, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. saw 14.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWTX starting from Hambleton Julie, who sale 1,106 shares at the price of $31.50 back on Mar 15. After this action, Hambleton Julie now owns 4,818 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc., valued at $34,841 using the latest closing price.

Pichl Daniel, the Chief People Officer of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc., sale 858 shares at $31.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Pichl Daniel is holding 35,203 shares at $26,598 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWTX

Equity return is now at value -59.20, with -53.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.