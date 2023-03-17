SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has increased by 2.46 compared to its previous closing price of 1.83. however, the company has experienced a -5.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/08/23 that SoundHound Shares Drop After Earnings as AI Stocks Hit an Air Pocket

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is $4.23, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for SOUN is 156.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.65% of that float. On March 17, 2023, SOUN’s average trading volume was 12.27M shares.

SOUN’s Market Performance

SOUN stock saw a decrease of -5.78% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -52.17% and a quarterly a decrease of 63.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.73% for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -36.05% for SOUN stock, with a simple moving average of -33.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOUN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SOUN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 01st, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SOUN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

SOUN Trading at -23.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.48%, as shares sank -47.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.8443. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 5.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from MOHAJER KEYVAN, who sale 95,000 shares at the price of $2.48 back on Mar 09. After this action, MOHAJER KEYVAN now owns 1,075,000 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $235,552 using the latest closing price.

SHARAN NITESH, the Chief Financial Officer of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $2.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that SHARAN NITESH is holding 465,000 shares at $148,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Equity return is now at value 57.10, with -171.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.