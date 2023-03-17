Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SYTA stock has gone down by -27.49%, with a monthly gain of 11.33% and a quarterly plunge of -2.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.03% for Siyata Mobile Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.50% for SYTA stock, with a simple moving average of -63.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SYTA is 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SYTA is $0.50, which is $1.08 above the current price. The public float for SYTA is 44.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYTA on March 17, 2023 was 4.81M shares.

SYTA) stock’s latest price update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)’s stock price has decreased by -4.39 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -27.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

In the past week, SYTA stock has gone down by -27.49%, with a monthly gain of 11.33% and a quarterly plunge of -2.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.03% for Siyata Mobile Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.50% for SYTA stock, with a simple moving average of -63.64% for the last 200 days.

SYTA Trading at -6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.14%, as shares surge +11.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA fell by -27.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1909. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw 12.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-195.90 for the present operating margin

+11.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -313.11. Equity return is now at value -147.90, with -78.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.