Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Records -88.68% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has gone down by -25.35% for the week, with a -87.79% drop in the past month and a -88.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 47.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 27.21% for SI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -78.82% for SI stock, with a simple moving average of -95.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is $9.67, which is $6.88 above the current market price. The public float for SI is 25.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 82.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SI on March 17, 2023 was 14.35M shares.

SI) stock’s latest price update

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI)’s stock price has decreased by -8.23 compared to its previous closing price of 2.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -25.35% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that Silvergate’s Story Is About Fundamentals, Not Just Crypto

Analysts’ Opinion of SI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

SI Trading at -83.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 47.16%, as shares sank -90.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SI fell by -25.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.00. In addition, Silvergate Capital Corporation saw -87.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SI starting from LANE ALAN J, who sale 16,314 shares at the price of $92.46 back on Jul 21. After this action, LANE ALAN J now owns 0 shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation, valued at $1,508,324 using the latest closing price.

Fraher Kathleen, the Chief Operating Officer of Silvergate Capital Corporation, sale 750 shares at $135.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that Fraher Kathleen is holding 10,097 shares at $101,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SI

Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.