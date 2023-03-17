Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO)’s stock price has increased by 8.31 compared to its previous closing price of 59.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) Right Now?

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SIMO is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SIMO is $86.25, which is $27.07 above the current market price. The public float for SIMO is 27.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.35% of that float. The average trading volume for SIMO on March 17, 2023 was 345.72K shares.

SIMO’s Market Performance

The stock of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) has seen a -0.08% decrease in the past week, with a -1.22% drop in the past month, and a -3.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for SIMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.51% for SIMO stock, with a simple moving average of -9.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIMO stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SIMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIMO in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $75 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIMO reach a price target of $108. The rating they have provided for SIMO stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on October 05th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to SIMO, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

SIMO Trading at -1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIMO fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.14. In addition, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation saw -0.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+49.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation stands at +18.24. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 18.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.