Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): A Technical Analysis

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is $87.00, which is $9.98 above the current market price. The public float for SIG is 45.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIG on March 17, 2023 was 651.90K shares.

SIG) stock’s latest price update

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG)’s stock price has increased by 11.26 compared to its previous closing price of 67.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/06/22 that Signet Stock Had Its Best Day in Years. The Jeweler Expects the Rich to Keep Spending.

SIG’s Market Performance

SIG’s stock has risen by 5.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.90% and a quarterly rise of 7.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.61% for Signet Jewelers Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.63% for SIG stock, with a simple moving average of 16.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIG stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for SIG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SIG in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $85 based on the research report published on June 10th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIG reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for SIG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SIG, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

SIG Trading at 1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares sank -3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIG rose by +5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.74. In addition, Signet Jewelers Limited saw 11.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIG starting from Drosos Virginia, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $73.62 back on Feb 21. After this action, Drosos Virginia now owns 925,305 shares of Signet Jewelers Limited, valued at $736,183 using the latest closing price.

Drosos Virginia, the Chief Executive Officer of Signet Jewelers Limited, sale 10,000 shares at $75.88 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Drosos Virginia is holding 1,106,059 shares at $758,782 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.51 for the present operating margin

+39.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Signet Jewelers Limited stands at +9.84. Equity return is now at value 27.30, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.