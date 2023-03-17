Should You Invest in Coty Inc. (COTY) Now?

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for COTY is at 1.85.

The public float for COTY is 351.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.83% of that float. The average trading volume for COTY on March 17, 2023 was 6.27M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

COTY) stock’s latest price update

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY)’s stock price has increased by 2.04 compared to its previous closing price of 10.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.18% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/22 that Coty Beats Sales Estimates on Strong Demand and Pricing

COTY’s Market Performance

Coty Inc. (COTY) has seen a -0.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.40% decline in the past month and a 33.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for COTY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.69% for COTY stock, with a simple moving average of 34.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COTY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for COTY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COTY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COTY reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for COTY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to COTY, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

COTY Trading at 6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.17. In addition, Coty Inc. saw 28.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from Goudet Olivier, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $7.61 back on Nov 15. After this action, Goudet Olivier now owns 1,039,129 shares of Coty Inc., valued at $760,980 using the latest closing price.

Goudet Olivier, the Director of Coty Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $7.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Goudet Olivier is holding 939,129 shares at $755,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coty Inc. (COTY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.