Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SRPT is 0.98.

The public float for SRPT is 83.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SRPT on March 17, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

SRPT) stock’s latest price update

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT)’s stock price has decreased by -20.52 compared to its previous closing price of 149.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Sarepta’s Gene Therapy Set for Quick FDA Review

SRPT’s Market Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) has experienced a -17.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.62% drop in the past month, and a -5.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for SRPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.33% for SRPT stock, with a simple moving average of 8.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRPT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SRPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRPT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $187 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRPT reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for SRPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to SRPT, setting the target price at $158 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

SRPT Trading at -8.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRPT fell by -16.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.77. In addition, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. saw -8.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRPT starting from Mayo Stephen, who sale 858 shares at the price of $109.92 back on Nov 17. After this action, Mayo Stephen now owns 6,387 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $94,311 using the latest closing price.

Chambers Michael Andrew, the Director of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., purchase 57,100 shares at $104.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Chambers Michael Andrew is holding 108,178 shares at $5,963,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRPT

Equity return is now at value -117.30, with -22.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.