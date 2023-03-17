Rumble Inc.’s (RUM) Stock: A -9.91% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Rumble Inc. (RUM) has gone down by -12.16% for the week, with a -9.91% drop in the past month and a 1.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.97% for RUM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.91% for RUM stock, with a simple moving average of -18.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Rumble Inc. (RUM) by analysts is $15.00, which is $6.91 above the current market price. The public float for RUM is 30.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.88% of that float. On March 17, 2023, the average trading volume of RUM was 1.01M shares.

RUM) stock’s latest price update

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM)’s stock price has decreased by -4.60 compared to its previous closing price of 8.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of Rumble Inc. (RUM) has gone down by -12.16% for the week, with a -9.91% drop in the past month and a 1.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.97% for RUM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.91% for RUM stock, with a simple moving average of -18.98% for the last 200 days.

RUM Trading at -11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares sank -14.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUM fell by -12.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.91. In addition, Rumble Inc. saw 35.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rumble Inc. (RUM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.