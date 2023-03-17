Rite Aid Corporation’s (RAD) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has seen a -14.80% decrease in the past week, with a -26.75% drop in the past month, and a -36.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.14% for RAD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.67% for RAD stock, with a simple moving average of -49.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RAD is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is $3.00, which is $0.18 above the current market price. The public float for RAD is 54.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.78% of that float. On March 17, 2023, RAD’s average trading volume was 2.70M shares.

RAD) stock’s latest price update

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD)’s stock price has increased by 9.73 compared to its previous closing price of 2.57. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/14/23 that DOJ Sues Rite Aid for Allegedly Filling Opioid Prescriptions With ‘Obvious Red Flags’

Analysts’ Opinion of RAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RAD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RAD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAD reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for RAD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to RAD, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

RAD Trading at -20.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.69%, as shares sank -28.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAD fell by -14.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, Rite Aid Corporation saw -15.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.69 for the present operating margin

+19.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rite Aid Corporation stands at -2.19. Equity return is now at value 552.90, with -10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.