Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI)’s stock price has decreased by -5.52 compared to its previous closing price of 0.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -26.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) is $2.50, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for RGTI is 114.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RGTI on March 17, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

RGTI’s Market Performance

RGTI’s stock has seen a -26.76% decrease for the week, with a -48.33% drop in the past month and a -47.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.53% for Rigetti Computing Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.05% for RGTI stock, with a simple moving average of -79.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGTI

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGTI reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for RGTI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to RGTI, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

RGTI Trading at -42.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.75%, as shares sank -54.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGTI fell by -26.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7840. In addition, Rigetti Computing Inc. saw -30.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGTI starting from Fitzgerald Alissa, who sale 4,131 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Feb 08. After this action, Fitzgerald Alissa now owns 67,436 shares of Rigetti Computing Inc., valued at $5,288 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Alissa, the Director of Rigetti Computing Inc., sale 3,869 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Fitzgerald Alissa is holding 67,436 shares at $4,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGTI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.