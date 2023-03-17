REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE)’s stock price has decreased by -7.09 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) by analysts is $1.50, which is $2.12 above the current market price. The public float for REE is 205.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.62% of that float. On March 17, 2023, the average trading volume of REE was 631.34K shares.

REE’s Market Performance

REE’s stock has seen a -5.00% decrease for the week, with a -22.45% drop in the past month and a -19.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.95% for REE Automotive Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.76% for REE stock, with a simple moving average of -53.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REE

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REE reach a price target of $1. The rating they have provided for REE stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to REE, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

REE Trading at -16.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.02%, as shares sank -22.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4203. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd. saw -2.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8591600.00 for the present operating margin

-16483.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for REE Automotive Ltd. stands at -8422166.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.