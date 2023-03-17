PPL Corporation (PPL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is above average at 28.07x. The 36-month beta value for PPL is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PPL is $31.64, which is $4.52 above than the current price. The public float for PPL is 735.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume of PPL on March 17, 2023 was 5.49M shares.

PPL) stock’s latest price update

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 27.24. However, the company has experienced a 2.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PPL’s Market Performance

PPL Corporation (PPL) has experienced a 2.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.70% drop in the past month, and a -7.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for PPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.73% for PPL stock, with a simple moving average of -3.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PPL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $32 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPL reach a price target of $28.50. The rating they have provided for PPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PPL, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

PPL Trading at -5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPL rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.33. In addition, PPL Corporation saw -6.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPL starting from Bonenberger David J, who sale 719 shares at the price of $26.13 back on Jan 24. After this action, Bonenberger David J now owns 34,606 shares of PPL Corporation, valued at $18,787 using the latest closing price.

Bonenberger David J, the President of a PPL Subsidiary of PPL Corporation, sale 29,080 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Bonenberger David J is holding 34,606 shares at $872,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.63 for the present operating margin

+21.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPL Corporation stands at +9.02. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In summary, PPL Corporation (PPL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.