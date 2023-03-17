Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 42 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) by analysts is $768.55, which is $13.39 above the current market price. The public float for PDD is 911.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On March 17, 2023, the average trading volume of PDD was 8.15M shares.

PDD stock's latest price update

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)’s stock price has increased by 3.63 compared to its previous closing price of 91.21. However, the company has seen a 10.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/27/23 that Chinese E-Commerce Flourishes on U.S. Soil

PDD’s Market Performance

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has experienced a 10.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.43% drop in the past month, and a 6.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.14% for PDD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.70% for PDD stock, with a simple moving average of 33.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PDD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PDD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $113 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDD reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for PDD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PDD, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

PDD Trading at 1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares surge +0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDD rose by +10.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.28. In addition, Pinduoduo Inc. saw 15.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.34 for the present operating margin

+65.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinduoduo Inc. stands at +8.27. Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 15.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.