PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Stock Observes 9.42% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has seen a -5.32% decrease in the past week, with a -8.60% drop in the past month, and a 2.75% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for PCAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.96% for PCAR stock, with a simple moving average of 9.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is above average at 13.70x. The 36-month beta value for PCAR is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PCAR is $75.26, which is $7.16 above than the current price. The public float for PCAR is 515.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. The average trading volume of PCAR on March 17, 2023 was 3.24M shares.

PCAR) stock’s latest price update

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.36 compared to its previous closing price of 70.85. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that Paccar Earnings Beat Estimates. What It Means for Our Stock Pick.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCAR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PCAR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PCAR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $105 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCAR reach a price target of $89. The rating they have provided for PCAR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to PCAR, setting the target price at $136 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

PCAR Trading at -4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR fell by -5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.27. In addition, PACCAR Inc saw 3.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from PIGOTT MARK C, who sale 70,937 shares at the price of $108.96 back on Jan 30. After this action, PIGOTT MARK C now owns 3,192,798 shares of PACCAR Inc, valued at $7,729,019 using the latest closing price.

DOZIER C MICHAEL, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of PACCAR Inc, sale 31,538 shares at $110.52 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that DOZIER C MICHAEL is holding 12,062 shares at $3,485,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.73 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for PACCAR Inc stands at +10.44. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In summary, PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.