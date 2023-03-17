ONEOK Inc. (OKE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OKE is 1.64.

The public float for OKE is 444.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OKE on March 17, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

OKE) stock’s latest price update

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE)’s stock price has decreased by -3.30 compared to its previous closing price of 61.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OKE’s Market Performance

OKE’s stock has fallen by -8.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.31% and a quarterly drop of -11.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for ONEOK Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.72% for OKE stock, with a simple moving average of -5.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKE stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for OKE by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for OKE in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $74 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKE reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for OKE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to OKE, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

OKE Trading at -12.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares sank -13.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE fell by -7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.61. In addition, ONEOK Inc. saw -10.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKE starting from NORTON PIERCE, who purchase 8,975 shares at the price of $55.54 back on Jun 17. After this action, NORTON PIERCE now owns 9,414 shares of ONEOK Inc., valued at $498,462 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+13.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for ONEOK Inc. stands at +7.53. Equity return is now at value 27.60, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.