OncoCyte Corporation (OCX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is $0.83, The public float for OCX is 106.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCX on March 17, 2023 was 359.19K shares.

OCX) stock’s latest price update

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX)’s stock price has increased by 51.50 compared to its previous closing price of 0.20. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OCX’s Market Performance

OCX’s stock has fallen by -18.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -29.53% and a quarterly drop of -27.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.53% for OncoCyte Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.77% for OCX stock, with a simple moving average of -54.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCX

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to OCX, setting the target price at $3.10 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

OCX Trading at -23.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.28%, as shares sank -32.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCX fell by -18.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3524. In addition, OncoCyte Corporation saw -5.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCX starting from Arno Andrew, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $0.35 back on Dec 23. After this action, Arno Andrew now owns 532,049 shares of OncoCyte Corporation, valued at $87,875 using the latest closing price.

Gutfreund John Peter, the Director of OncoCyte Corporation, purchase 75,000 shares at $0.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Gutfreund John Peter is holding 75,000 shares at $24,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-563.75 for the present operating margin

-6.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for OncoCyte Corporation stands at -829.52. Equity return is now at value -90.80, with -40.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.