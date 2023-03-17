Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has seen a -14.05% decrease in the past week, with a -24.18% drop in the past month, and a -13.40% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for OPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.46% for OPI stock, with a simple moving average of -25.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OPI is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OPI is $16.50, which is $3.96 above than the current price. The public float for OPI is 47.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.69% of that float. The average trading volume of OPI on March 17, 2023 was 471.14K shares.

OPI) stock’s latest price update

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI)’s stock price has decreased by -5.57 compared to its previous closing price of 13.28. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OPI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OPI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $14 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

OPI Trading at -22.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares sank -24.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPI fell by -14.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.76. In addition, Office Properties Income Trust saw -6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPI starting from Talley Mark A., who purchase 400 shares at the price of $19.81 back on May 11. After this action, Talley Mark A. now owns 400 shares of Office Properties Income Trust, valued at $7,924 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+41.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Office Properties Income Trust stands at -1.18. Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.