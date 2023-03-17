Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NAT is at 0.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NAT is $4.46, which is $0.76 above the current market price. The public float for NAT is 203.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.43% of that float. The average trading volume for NAT on March 17, 2023 was 3.44M shares.

NAT) stock’s latest price update

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT)’s stock price has decreased by -4.39 compared to its previous closing price of 3.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NAT’s Market Performance

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has experienced a -13.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.93% rise in the past month, and a 7.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.50% for NAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.78% for NAT stock, with a simple moving average of 24.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAT reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for NAT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to NAT, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

NAT Trading at 5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares sank -1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAT fell by -13.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, Nordic American Tankers Limited saw 20.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.43 for the present operating margin

+32.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordic American Tankers Limited stands at +8.94. Equity return is now at value -9.60, with -5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.