NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.45.

The public float for NEE is 1.98B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEE on March 17, 2023 was 9.01M shares.

NEE) stock’s latest price update

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE)’s stock price has increased by 0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 75.52. but the company has seen a 3.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/08/23 that Biden claims green-job surge in State of the Union — is his boast justified?

NEE’s Market Performance

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has seen a 3.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.26% gain in the past month and a -12.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for NEE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.49% for NEE stock, with a simple moving average of -5.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NEE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NEE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $80 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEE reach a price target of $99, previously predicting the price at $94. The rating they have provided for NEE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

NEE Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEE rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.62. In addition, NextEra Energy Inc. saw -8.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEE starting from HACHIGIAN KIRK S, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, HACHIGIAN KIRK S now owns 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy Inc., valued at $700,000 using the latest closing price.

Pimentel Armando Jr, the Director, Pres & CEO of Sub of NextEra Energy Inc., purchase 13,200 shares at $75.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Pimentel Armando Jr is holding 129,230 shares at $995,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.59 for the present operating margin

+42.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Inc. stands at +15.59. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.