Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL)’s stock price has decreased by -3.61 compared to its previous closing price of 12.20. However, the company has seen a -9.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/10/23 that Newell Brands Slashes Profit Targets, Changes CEOs

Is It Worth Investing in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Right Now?

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NWL is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for NWL is 411.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.30% of that float. The average trading volume for NWL on March 17, 2023 was 4.71M shares.

NWL’s Market Performance

The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has seen a -9.68% decrease in the past week, with a -21.07% drop in the past month, and a -14.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for NWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.17% for NWL stock, with a simple moving average of -27.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NWL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NWL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWL reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for NWL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NWL, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

NWL Trading at -19.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -21.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWL fell by -9.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.70. In addition, Newell Brands Inc. saw -10.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWL starting from Erceg Mark J, who purchase 48,643 shares at the price of $12.81 back on Mar 10. After this action, Erceg Mark J now owns 143,625 shares of Newell Brands Inc., valued at $623,117 using the latest closing price.

Erceg Mark J, the Chief Financial Officer of Newell Brands Inc., purchase 28,282 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Erceg Mark J is holding 94,982 shares at $367,666 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWL

Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.