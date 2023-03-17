Navigating the Volatility of Ecoark Holdings Inc.’s (ZEST) Stock

In the past week, ZEST stock has gone up by 17.18%, with a monthly decline of -11.90% and a quarterly plunge of -48.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.42% for Ecoark Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.46% for ZEST stock, with a simple moving average of -82.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for ZEST is 25.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZEST on March 17, 2023 was 434.86K shares.

ZEST) stock’s latest price update

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST)’s stock price has increased by 8.39 compared to its previous closing price of 0.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

In the past week, ZEST stock has gone up by 17.18%, with a monthly decline of -11.90% and a quarterly plunge of -48.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.42% for Ecoark Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.46% for ZEST stock, with a simple moving average of -82.09% for the last 200 days.

ZEST Trading at -23.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZEST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.00%, as shares sank -9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZEST rose by +17.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2020. In addition, Ecoark Holdings Inc. saw -9.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZEST starting from Ault Alliance, Inc., who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $0.19 back on Mar 08. After this action, Ault Alliance, Inc. now owns 1,434,182 shares of Ecoark Holdings Inc., valued at $2,144 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZEST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-90.56 for the present operating margin

+23.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecoark Holdings Inc. stands at -38.08. Equity return is now at value -153.90, with -95.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.