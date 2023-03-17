Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.99.

The public float for NDAQ is 340.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. On March 17, 2023, the average trading volume of NDAQ was 2.26M shares.

NDAQ) stock’s latest price update

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ)’s stock price has decreased by -1.21 compared to its previous closing price of 53.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/25/23 that Nasdaq Stock Tumbles on Decline in Index Revenue

NDAQ’s Market Performance

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has seen a -0.25% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.31% decline in the past month and a -17.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for NDAQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.31% for NDAQ stock, with a simple moving average of -11.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $60 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to NDAQ, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

NDAQ Trading at -10.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.12. In addition, Nasdaq Inc. saw -14.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from Smith Bryan Everard, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $52.51 back on Mar 14. After this action, Smith Bryan Everard now owns 48,083 shares of Nasdaq Inc., valued at $262,550 using the latest closing price.

Smith Bryan Everard, the Executive Vice President of Nasdaq Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $56.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Smith Bryan Everard is holding 53,083 shares at $168,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.