MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is above average at 12.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.07.

The public float for MGM is 306.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGM on March 17, 2023 was 4.18M shares.

MGM) stock’s latest price update

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM)’s stock price has increased by 2.22 compared to its previous closing price of 41.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Wynn, Casino Stocks Rise on Macau License Renewals. One Risk Down, One to Go.

MGM’s Market Performance

MGM’s stock has fallen by -2.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.96% and a quarterly rise of 11.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for MGM Resorts International The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.74% for MGM stock, with a simple moving average of 18.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MGM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MGM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $59 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGM reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for MGM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to MGM, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

MGM Trading at 1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGM fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.47. In addition, MGM Resorts International saw 25.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGM starting from Mckinney-James Rose, who sale 2,870 shares at the price of $43.23 back on Mar 01. After this action, Mckinney-James Rose now owns 0 shares of MGM Resorts International, valued at $124,070 using the latest closing price.

McManus John, the CHIEF LEGAL ADMIN OFC AND SECY of MGM Resorts International, sale 20,000 shares at $43.47 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that McManus John is holding 68,175 shares at $869,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGM

Equity return is now at value 28.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.