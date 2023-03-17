MBIA Inc. (MBI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.74 compared to its previous closing price of 9.63. however, the company has experienced a -17.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MBI is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MBI is $15.00, which is $5.73 above the current price. The public float for MBI is 47.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MBI on March 17, 2023 was 348.62K shares.

MBI’s Market Performance

MBI’s stock has seen a -17.08% decrease for the week, with a -29.67% drop in the past month and a -24.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for MBIA Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.67% for MBI stock, with a simple moving average of -23.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBI stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for MBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MBI in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $14 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MBI reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for MBI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on February 05th, 2018.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to MBI, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on April 25th of the previous year.

MBI Trading at -27.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares sank -29.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBI fell by -17.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.11. In addition, MBIA Inc. saw -27.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBI starting from GILBERT STEVEN J, who sale 85,141 shares at the price of $15.58 back on Apr 04. After this action, GILBERT STEVEN J now owns 48,463 shares of MBIA Inc., valued at $1,326,497 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MBIA Inc. stands at -99.33. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with -5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MBIA Inc. (MBI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.