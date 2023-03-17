Matterport Inc. (MTTR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Matterport Inc. (MTTR) is $4.85, which is $2.14 above the current market price. The public float for MTTR is 276.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MTTR on March 17, 2023 was 3.23M shares.

MTTR) stock’s latest price update

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR)’s stock price has increased by 5.45 compared to its previous closing price of 2.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/11/22 that Matterport Stock Jumps on Better Outlook, Hope for Relief on Parts Shortages

MTTR’s Market Performance

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) has experienced a -2.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.51% drop in the past month, and a -4.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.95% for MTTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.96% for MTTR stock, with a simple moving average of -27.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTTR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MTTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MTTR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $3 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to MTTR, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on May 03rd of the previous year.

MTTR Trading at -14.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -27.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTTR fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, Matterport Inc. saw -3.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTTR starting from Tulsi Japjit, who sale 175,000 shares at the price of $2.64 back on Mar 14. After this action, Tulsi Japjit now owns 243,123 shares of Matterport Inc., valued at $461,352 using the latest closing price.

PITTMAN RAYMOND J, the Chief Executive Officer of Matterport Inc., sale 69,709 shares at $2.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that PITTMAN RAYMOND J is holding 2,191,149 shares at $204,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-200.40 for the present operating margin

+38.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matterport Inc. stands at -81.79. Equity return is now at value -18.00, with -16.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Matterport Inc. (MTTR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.