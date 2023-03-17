Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has gone down by -5.81% for the week, with a -7.83% drop in the past month and a 0.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.12% for MFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.83% for MFC stock, with a simple moving average of 0.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is above average at 6.79x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.

The public float for MFC is 1.86B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MFC on March 17, 2023 was 3.38M shares.

MFC) stock’s latest price update

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 18.08. However, the company has seen a -5.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Peloton, Uber: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

MFC Trading at -6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -7.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC fell by -5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.47. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw 0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corporation stands at +45.89. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.