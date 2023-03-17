MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.96.

The average price predicted for MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) by analysts is $10.63, which is $3.61 above the current market price. The public float for MGNX is 59.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.40% of that float. On March 17, 2023, the average trading volume of MGNX was 669.26K shares.

MGNX) stock’s latest price update

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX)’s stock price has increased by 10.25 compared to its previous closing price of 6.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MGNX’s Market Performance

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) has seen a 13.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 33.40% gain in the past month and a 7.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.03% for MGNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.76% for MGNX stock, with a simple moving average of 47.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNX

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGNX reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $5.70. The rating they have provided for MGNX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Neutral” to MGNX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

MGNX Trading at 20.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.99%, as shares surge +45.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNX rose by +13.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.10. In addition, MacroGenics Inc. saw 4.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNX starting from Peters Jeffrey Stuart, who sale 5,372 shares at the price of $6.03 back on Mar 10. After this action, Peters Jeffrey Stuart now owns 0 shares of MacroGenics Inc., valued at $32,393 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner of MacroGenics Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $5.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that BIOTECH TARGET N V is holding 9,579,963 shares at $2,532,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-261.85 for the present operating margin

+82.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for MacroGenics Inc. stands at -260.97. Equity return is now at value -111.60, with -74.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.