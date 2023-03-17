Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.62.

The public float for LAZR is 235.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 28.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LAZR on March 17, 2023 was 12.72M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

LAZR) stock’s latest price update

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR)’s stock price has increased by 3.87 compared to its previous closing price of 8.26. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that Self-Driving Technology Provider Luminar Just Hit a Milestone

LAZR’s Market Performance

LAZR’s stock has fallen by -5.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 33.64% and a quarterly rise of 15.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.78% for Luminar Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.10% for LAZR stock, with a simple moving average of 14.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZR stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for LAZR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LAZR in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $8 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Market Perform” to LAZR, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

LAZR Trading at 22.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.72%, as shares surge +25.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR fell by -5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.41. In addition, Luminar Technologies Inc. saw 73.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZR starting from Jepsen Mary Lou, who purchase 10,109 shares at the price of $6.66 back on Dec 16. After this action, Jepsen Mary Lou now owns 55,584 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc., valued at $67,281 using the latest closing price.

AEG Holdings, LLC, the Director of Luminar Technologies Inc., purchase 7,953 shares at $6.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that AEG Holdings, LLC is holding 39,569 shares at $52,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1087.04 for the present operating margin

-152.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luminar Technologies Inc. stands at -1095.73. Equity return is now at value -778.90, with -59.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.