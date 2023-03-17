Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH)’s stock price has increased by 144.58 compared to its previous closing price of 0.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LXEH is 2.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LXEH on March 17, 2023 was 3.05K shares.

LXEH’s Market Performance

LXEH stock saw a decrease of 13.94% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.61% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.81% for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.52% for LXEH stock, with a simple moving average of -33.06% for the last 200 days.

LXEH Trading at -3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXEH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.92%, as shares surge +7.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXEH rose by +36.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1935. In addition, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. saw -15.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LXEH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.75 for the present operating margin

+49.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +0.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.