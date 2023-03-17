Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12.

The public float for LFCR is 29.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LFCR on March 17, 2023 was 105.19K shares.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR)’s stock price has decreased by -61.07 compared to its previous closing price of 5.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a -56.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LFCR’s Market Performance

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) has seen a -56.57% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -66.73% decline in the past month and a -72.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for LFCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -63.76% for LFCR stock, with a simple moving average of -76.58% for the last 200 days.

LFCR Trading at -67.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares sank -64.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFCR fell by -53.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.30. In addition, Lifecore Biomedical Inc. saw -69.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFCR starting from WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP, who purchase 345,260 shares at the price of $7.97 back on Nov 25. After this action, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP now owns 1,972,853 shares of Lifecore Biomedical Inc., valued at $2,751,722 using the latest closing price.

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP, the 10% Owner of Lifecore Biomedical Inc., purchase 282,486 shares at $7.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP is holding 2,438,180 shares at $2,251,413 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.