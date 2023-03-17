Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX)’s stock price has decreased by -12.10 compared to its previous closing price of 0.44. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LPTX is 0.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is $2.88, which is $2.62 above the current market price. The public float for LPTX is 82.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.89% of that float. On March 17, 2023, LPTX’s average trading volume was 746.23K shares.

LPTX’s Market Performance

LPTX’s stock has seen a -18.09% decrease for the week, with a -36.04% drop in the past month and a -25.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.60% for Leap Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.99% for LPTX stock, with a simple moving average of -55.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for LPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $6 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPTX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LPTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 04th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to LPTX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

LPTX Trading at -32.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.33%, as shares sank -38.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTX fell by -17.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5226. In addition, Leap Therapeutics Inc. saw -14.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2761.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Leap Therapeutics Inc. stands at -2705.80. Equity return is now at value -59.20, with -53.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.