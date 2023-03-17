Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has gone up by 5.08% for the week, with a -0.20% drop in the past month and a 8.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.26% for LRCX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.53% for LRCX stock, with a simple moving average of 14.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Right Now?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50.

The public float for LRCX is 134.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LRCX on March 17, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

LRCX) stock’s latest price update

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX)’s stock price has increased by 5.78 compared to its previous closing price of 487.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/20/22 that Buying on the Bad Chip News

Analysts’ Opinion of LRCX

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LRCX reach a price target of $495. The rating they have provided for LRCX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to LRCX, setting the target price at $520 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

LRCX Trading at 6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRCX rose by +5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $487.92. In addition, Lam Research Corporation saw 22.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRCX starting from Hahn Ava, who sale 3,206 shares at the price of $488.92 back on Mar 03. After this action, Hahn Ava now owns 3,433 shares of Lam Research Corporation, valued at $1,567,478 using the latest closing price.

Hahn Ava, the Chief Legal Officer & SVP of Lam Research Corporation, sale 487 shares at $479.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Hahn Ava is holding 6,639 shares at $233,273 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRCX

Equity return is now at value 73.20, with 28.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.