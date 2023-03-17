Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP)’s stock price has increased by 0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 34.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) is 34.82x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KDP is 0.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is $39.73, which is $4.62 above the current market price. The public float for KDP is 886.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On March 17, 2023, KDP’s average trading volume was 7.12M shares.

KDP’s Market Performance

KDP stock saw a decrease of 1.56% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.82% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.54% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.16% for KDP stock, with a simple moving average of -4.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KDP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KDP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $37 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KDP reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for KDP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to KDP, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

KDP Trading at -0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDP rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.01. In addition, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. saw -1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDP starting from Shoemaker Anthony, who purchase 5,297 shares at the price of $34.82 back on Mar 15. After this action, Shoemaker Anthony now owns 62,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., valued at $184,442 using the latest closing price.

Rotem-Wildeman Karin, the Chief R&D Officer of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., purchase 2,070 shares at $34.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Rotem-Wildeman Karin is holding 20,171 shares at $71,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stands at +10.22. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.