JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Stock Experiences -18.39% Monthly Change

The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has gone down by -7.43% for the week, with a -18.39% drop in the past month and a 0.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.80% for JBLU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.97% for JBLU stock, with a simple moving average of -11.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JBLU is 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for JBLU is 322.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JBLU on March 17, 2023 was 8.84M shares.

JBLU) stock’s latest price update

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU)’s stock price has increased by 2.60 compared to its previous closing price of 6.92. However, the company has seen a -7.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBLU

The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has gone down by -7.43% for the week, with a -18.39% drop in the past month and a 0.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.80% for JBLU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.97% for JBLU stock, with a simple moving average of -11.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBLU stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for JBLU by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for JBLU in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBLU reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for JBLU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to JBLU, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

JBLU Trading at -12.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares sank -19.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU fell by -7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.98. In addition, JetBlue Airways Corporation saw 9.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBLU starting from Hayes Robin, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $10.97 back on May 02. After this action, Hayes Robin now owns 583,298 shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation, valued at $10,970 using the latest closing price.

Hayes Robin, the CEO of JetBlue Airways Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $12.61 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Hayes Robin is holding 582,776 shares at $12,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.