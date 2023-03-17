Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IVZ is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IVZ is $17.96, which is $2.07 above the current price. The public float for IVZ is 367.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IVZ on March 17, 2023 was 4.92M shares.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ)’s stock price has increased by 0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 16.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.75% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/22 that Invesco Launches Electric-Vehicle Metals ETF Amid Price Surge

IVZ’s Market Performance

IVZ’s stock has fallen by -5.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.53% and a quarterly drop of -18.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.08% for Invesco Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.88% for IVZ stock, with a simple moving average of -7.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVZ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IVZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IVZ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $20 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IVZ reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for IVZ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to IVZ, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

IVZ Trading at -12.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -14.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVZ fell by -5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.29. In addition, Invesco Ltd. saw -10.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVZ starting from FLANAGAN MARTIN L, who sale 232,413 shares at the price of $17.43 back on Mar 01. After this action, FLANAGAN MARTIN L now owns 452,584 shares of Invesco Ltd., valued at $4,050,959 using the latest closing price.

TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., the 10% Owner of Invesco Ltd., sale 786,378 shares at $18.11 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 45,419,188 shares at $14,242,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.91 for the present operating margin

+64.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Invesco Ltd. stands at +15.55. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.