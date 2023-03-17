Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP)’s stock price has decreased by -6.84 compared to its previous closing price of 7.46. However, the company has experienced a -19.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HPP is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HPP is $9.86, which is $3.37 above than the current price. The public float for HPP is 137.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.22% of that float. The average trading volume of HPP on March 17, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

HPP’s Market Performance

HPP stock saw a decrease of -19.84% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -34.12% and a quarterly a decrease of -33.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.59% for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.61% for HPP stock, with a simple moving average of -43.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for HPP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HPP in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $12 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

HPP Trading at -29.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares sank -35.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPP fell by -19.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.91. In addition, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. saw -28.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPP starting from COLEMAN VICTOR J, who purchase 9,300 shares at the price of $10.63 back on Dec 06. After this action, COLEMAN VICTOR J now owns 615,369 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., valued at $98,859 using the latest closing price.

LAMMAS MARK T, the President of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $11.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that LAMMAS MARK T is holding 189,865 shares at $55,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.46 for the present operating margin

+23.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stands at -4.53. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.