HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ)’s stock price has increased by 1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 27.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that HP Posts Mixed Results as Weak PC Sales Take a Toll

Is It Worth Investing in HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Right Now?

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.28x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.03.

The public float for HPQ is 970.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On March 17, 2023, the average trading volume of HPQ was 6.07M shares.

HPQ’s Market Performance

HPQ stock saw a decrease of 1.51% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.88% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for HP Inc. (HPQ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.69% for HPQ stock, with a simple moving average of -5.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPQ

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPQ reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for HPQ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to HPQ, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

HPQ Trading at -1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ rose by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.69. In addition, HP Inc. saw 5.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPQ starting from MYERS MARIE, who sale 7,380 shares at the price of $29.87 back on Mar 01. After this action, MYERS MARIE now owns 22,648 shares of HP Inc., valued at $220,441 using the latest closing price.

MYERS MARIE, the Chief Financial Officer of HP Inc., sale 7,380 shares at $29.04 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that MYERS MARIE is holding 19,936 shares at $214,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.21 for the present operating margin

+18.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for HP Inc. stands at +5.16. Equity return is now at value -95.90, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, HP Inc. (HPQ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.