Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO)’s stock price has increased by 74.10 compared to its previous closing price of 0.86. However, the company has seen a 58.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HSTO is 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HSTO is $2.00, which is $0.5 above the current price. The public float for HSTO is 4.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HSTO on March 17, 2023 was 75.89K shares.

HSTO’s Market Performance

HSTO stock saw an increase of 58.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 41.63% and a quarterly increase of 50.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.03% for Histogen Inc. (HSTO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 52.61% for HSTO stock, with a simple moving average of -6.13% for the last 200 days.

HSTO Trading at 46.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.35%, as shares surge +29.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSTO rose by +44.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9992. In addition, Histogen Inc. saw 80.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-282.38 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Histogen Inc. stands at -281.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Histogen Inc. (HSTO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.