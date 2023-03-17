Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS)’s stock price has increased by 10.43 compared to its previous closing price of 9.01. However, the company has experienced a 4.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HIMS is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) is $11.94, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for HIMS is 155.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.23% of that float. On March 17, 2023, HIMS’s average trading volume was 2.54M shares.

HIMS’s Market Performance

HIMS’s stock has seen a 4.30% increase for the week, with a 1.02% rise in the past month and a 35.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.29% for Hims & Hers Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.90% for HIMS stock, with a simple moving average of 57.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HIMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HIMS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIMS reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for HIMS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to HIMS, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

HIMS Trading at 16.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.54%, as shares sank -0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS rose by +4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.76. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc. saw 55.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIMS starting from Boughton Soleil, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $9.09 back on Mar 14. After this action, Boughton Soleil now owns 168,089 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc., valued at $18,180 using the latest closing price.

WELLS DAVID B, the Director of Hims & Hers Health Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $9.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that WELLS DAVID B is holding 340,357 shares at $976,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.00 for the present operating margin

+76.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stands at -12.46. Equity return is now at value -20.70, with -17.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.