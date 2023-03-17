Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PEAK is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PEAK is $28.53, which is $7.52 above the current market price. The public float for PEAK is 535.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume for PEAK on March 17, 2023 was 4.08M shares.

PEAK) stock’s latest price update

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 21.53. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PEAK’s Market Performance

PEAK’s stock has fallen by -6.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.54% and a quarterly drop of -16.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for Healthpeak Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.60% for PEAK stock, with a simple moving average of -16.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEAK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PEAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PEAK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $29 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEAK reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for PEAK stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to PEAK, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

PEAK Trading at -16.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -17.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEAK fell by -6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.69. In addition, Healthpeak Properties Inc. saw -14.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEAK starting from Lewis Sara Grootwassink, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $21.43 back on Mar 15. After this action, Lewis Sara Grootwassink now owns 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties Inc., valued at $85,729 using the latest closing price.

Klaritch Thomas, the COO of Healthpeak Properties Inc., purchase 1,517 shares at $23.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Klaritch Thomas is holding 344,000 shares at $35,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEAK

Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.