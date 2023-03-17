Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, GNS stock has gone down by -21.31%, with a monthly decline of -53.02% and a quarterly surge of 764.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.16% for Genius Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.16% for GNS stock, with a simple moving average of -16.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GNS is 10.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.98% of that float. On March 17, 2023, the average trading volume of GNS was 21.15M shares.

GNS) stock’s latest price update

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS)’s stock price has decreased by -8.57 compared to its previous closing price of 3.15. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -21.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GNS Trading at -22.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.06%, as shares sank -55.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +813.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS fell by -21.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.95. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw 771.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genius Group Limited (GNS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.