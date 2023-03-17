GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is $1.44, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for WGS is 198.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.80% of that float. On March 17, 2023, WGS’s average trading volume was 3.73M shares.

WGS stock's latest price update

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 0.35. however, the company has experienced a -9.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WGS’s Market Performance

WGS’s stock has fallen by -9.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.34% and a quarterly rise of 22.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.88% for GeneDx Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.88% for WGS stock, with a simple moving average of -62.79% for the last 200 days.

WGS Trading at -14.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.84%, as shares sank -27.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS fell by -9.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4411. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp. saw 34.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGS starting from Stueland Katherine, who sale 92,644 shares at the price of $0.36 back on Mar 10. After this action, Stueland Katherine now owns 308,574 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp., valued at $33,333 using the latest closing price.

Saad Kareem, the Chief Transformation Officer of GeneDx Holdings Corp., sale 35,200 shares at $0.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Saad Kareem is holding 178,430 shares at $12,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-207.66 for the present operating margin

-11.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for GeneDx Holdings Corp. stands at -115.64. Equity return is now at value -58.60, with -39.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.