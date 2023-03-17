Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN)’s stock price has increased by 1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 15.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.85% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) Right Now?

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GEN is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GEN is $26.25, which is $9.81 above the current price. The public float for GEN is 610.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEN on March 17, 2023 was 3.72M shares.

GEN’s Market Performance

GEN stock saw a decrease of -8.85% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -23.73% and a quarterly a decrease of -29.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.15% for Gen Digital Inc. (GEN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.38% for GEN stock, with a simple moving average of -27.29% for the last 200 days.

GEN Trading at -22.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares sank -24.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEN fell by -8.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.84. In addition, Gen Digital Inc. saw -24.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEN starting from DERSE NATALIE MARIE, who sale 1,033 shares at the price of $21.10 back on Feb 16. After this action, DERSE NATALIE MARIE now owns 235,863 shares of Gen Digital Inc., valued at $21,796 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.05 for the present operating margin

+82.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gen Digital Inc. stands at +29.90. Equity return is now at value 84.70, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.