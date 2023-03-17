Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.83x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) by analysts is $4.31, The public float for FSM is 286.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. On March 17, 2023, the average trading volume of FSM was 3.89M shares.

FSM stock's latest price update

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM)’s stock price has decreased by -5.57 compared to its previous closing price of 3.41. however, the company has experienced a 3.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FSM’s Market Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has seen a 3.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.26% decline in the past month and a -17.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for FSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.63% for FSM stock, with a simple moving average of 3.19% for the last 200 days.

FSM Trading at -9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSM rose by +3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.30. In addition, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. saw -14.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.13 for the present operating margin

+33.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stands at +9.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.