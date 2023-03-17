Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX)’s stock price has increased by 1.59 compared to its previous closing price of 20.75. but the company has seen a -5.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/17/22 that These Stock Picks Will Benefit From More U.S. Jobs, Investments

Is It Worth Investing in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is above average at 11.95x. The 36-month beta value for FLEX is also noteworthy at 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FLEX is $28.17, which is $5.78 above than the current price. The public float for FLEX is 450.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. The average trading volume of FLEX on March 17, 2023 was 4.91M shares.

FLEX’s Market Performance

FLEX stock saw a decrease of -5.56% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.59% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.86% for Flex Ltd. (FLEX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.51% for FLEX stock, with a simple moving average of 8.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $24 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLEX reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for FLEX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2022.

Cross Research gave a rating of “Buy” to FLEX, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 06th of the previous year.

FLEX Trading at -9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares sank -14.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX fell by -5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.62. In addition, Flex Ltd. saw -1.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from WENDLER DANIEL, who sale 1,512 shares at the price of $21.95 back on Mar 10. After this action, WENDLER DANIEL now owns 18,266 shares of Flex Ltd., valued at $33,185 using the latest closing price.

Tan Kwang Hooi, the Group President of Flex Ltd., sale 3,483 shares at $22.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Tan Kwang Hooi is holding 131,002 shares at $79,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.