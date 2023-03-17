FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has seen a -15.82% decrease in the past week, with a -56.81% drop in the past month, and a -75.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.20% for NOTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.89% for NOTE stock, with a simple moving average of -77.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) is $6.88, which is $5.39 above the current market price. The public float for NOTE is 98.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On March 17, 2023, NOTE’s average trading volume was 317.14K shares.

NOTE) stock’s latest price update

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE)’s stock price has decreased by -4.49 compared to its previous closing price of 1.56. however, the company has experienced a -15.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTE

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOTE reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for NOTE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

NOTE Trading at -60.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.97%, as shares sank -56.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE fell by -15.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2285. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. saw -76.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.18 for the present operating margin

+61.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stands at -131.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.